Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.50.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 822,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,510. Qifu Technology has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura began coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qifu Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 135.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 49,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,733 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after purchasing an additional 299,331 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

