RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of RadNet from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 133,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,013. RadNet has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,382.81 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $420.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.11 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,937,000 after buying an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in RadNet by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 727,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,284,000 after buying an additional 105,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 771,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,311 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in RadNet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in RadNet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

