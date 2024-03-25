Ready Capital Co. (RC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Ready Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years. Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

NYSE:RC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 514,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,224. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $718,806.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Luebbers bought 5,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,967.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ready Capital by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 37.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 1,028.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ready Capital by 177.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ready Capital by 31.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

