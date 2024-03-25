Ready Capital Co. (RC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Ready Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years. Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.
Ready Capital Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE:RC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 514,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,224. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Ready Capital
Insider Activity at Ready Capital
In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,806.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Luebbers bought 5,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,967.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ready Capital by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 37.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 1,028.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ready Capital by 177.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ready Capital by 31.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ready Capital
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.