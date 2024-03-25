ReddCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $462.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and $462.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00017837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00129264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008689 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000179 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001426 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

