Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 129.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 122,103 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $190,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,254 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $963.50.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,226 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,869. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $961.09. The stock had a trading volume of 315,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,014. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $956.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $877.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

