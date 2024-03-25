Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGA opened at $189.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $123.08 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.73.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

