Reliance (NYSE:RS) Hits New 12-Month High at $336.13

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $336.13 and last traded at $333.81, with a volume of 15726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $330.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Reliance Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $12,918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,452,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,996 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,878. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in Reliance by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Reliance by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 47,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Reliance by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 210,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Reliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

