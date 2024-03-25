Relx (NYSE:RELX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

NYSE RELX opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $44.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.526 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Relx by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,826,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,639,000 after purchasing an additional 117,228 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,842,000 after acquiring an additional 399,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,843,000 after purchasing an additional 94,052 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

