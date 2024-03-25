Request Trading Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. Request has a market capitalization of $145.29 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00007697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00015502 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00022302 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,024.47 or 1.00043471 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012064 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.71 or 0.00150313 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.13970085 USD and is up 6.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $2,781,221.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.