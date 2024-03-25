Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 25th (ABSI, AEHR, AHR, AJX, ALTR, ANRO, ARVN, ASO, ATXS, BBVA)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 25th:

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR)

had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $340.00 price target on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $206.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Scotiabank.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$126.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$120.00.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $250.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $116.00 target price on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $117.00 target price on the stock.

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 375 ($4.77) target price on the stock.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $1.60 target price on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $685.00 price target on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Argus.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $600.00 target price on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$28.00.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $270.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $249.00 price target on the stock.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

