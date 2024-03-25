Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 25th (BXSL, CAR, CINF, DIS, EXC, FL, GBDC, GDRX, HUYA, HWBK)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 25th:

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Northcoast Research currently has $155.00 target price on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $135.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.50.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.80 price target on the stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $250.00 target price on the stock.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $117.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. Loop Capital currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$36.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.