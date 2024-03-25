Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 235000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Resolute Resources Stock Down 25.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -2.33.

About Resolute Resources

Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

