Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($8.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($10.94) by $2.61, reports.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ REVB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.36. 23,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,872. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. Revelation Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $495,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Revelation Biosciences by 77.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 309,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 134,451 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.

