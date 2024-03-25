Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Down 4.1%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.74. 205,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,169,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RVLV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RVLV

Revolve Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 666,366 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,075,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,039,000 after buying an additional 542,419 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth $11,277,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Revolve Group by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after buying an additional 407,464 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.