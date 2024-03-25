RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Down 3.4%

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $284.28 and last traded at $287.00. 330,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 494,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of RH in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.15.

RH Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.22.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in RH by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of RH by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of RH by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

