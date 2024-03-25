RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.17.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.83). The business had revenue of C$296.91 million during the quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.