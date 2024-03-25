Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.43. 25,224,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 43,220,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.26.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.89.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after buying an additional 25,550,489 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,175,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,427,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after buying an additional 4,924,020 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.