Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.16

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 54000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.