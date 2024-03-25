Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.00

Shares of Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.70 ($0.14), with a volume of 87280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.15).

Rosslyn Data Technologies Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of £1.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.63 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers Rosslyn Spend Management that enables businesses to automatically aggregate, enhance, and organize structured and unstructured data; Spend Analytics, a navigation and dashboard solution; Supplier Information Management platform for analysis gaps in the procurement provision; and Supplier Performance Management for identifying areas of potential risk within the supply chain and increase procurement's contribution to profitability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rosslyn Data Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosslyn Data Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.