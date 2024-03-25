Rowland Wallace Uloth Purchases 22,500 Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rowland Wallace Uloth bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,375.00.

Rowland Wallace Uloth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lavras Gold alerts:

On Tuesday, March 19th, Rowland Wallace Uloth bought 15,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,150.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Rowland Wallace Uloth bought 2,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,500.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Rowland Wallace Uloth acquired 49,300 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,230.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Rowland Wallace Uloth acquired 8,500 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,520.00.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

Shares of Lavras Gold stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.46. 64,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,068. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$74.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.14. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.21 and a 52 week high of C$1.79.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in southern Brazil. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lavras Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavras Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.