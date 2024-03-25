Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Dowlais Group (LON:DWL)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.91) price target on the stock.

Dowlais Group Price Performance

LON DWL opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.04) on Friday. Dowlais Group has a 1 year low of GBX 79.98 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 148 ($1.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -1,630.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.72.

Dowlais Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Dowlais Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. Dowlais Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Dowlais Group

About Dowlais Group

In other Dowlais Group news, insider Roberto Fioroni bought 167,179 shares of Dowlais Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £135,414.99 ($172,393.37). Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

