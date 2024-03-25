Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Raised to $133.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

RHP stock opened at $116.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $122.91. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.94%.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

