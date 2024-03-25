Ryvyl (RVYL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RVYL opened at $3.69 on Monday. Ryvyl has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 4.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ryvyl in the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryvyl in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryvyl in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ryvyl in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryvyl by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Coyni, a digital currency platform that is backed on a 1:1 ratio to the U.S.

