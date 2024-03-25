Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.54

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.54 and last traded at $56.26, with a volume of 468843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Safran alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SAFRY

Safran Stock Up 0.6 %

About Safran

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70.

(Get Free Report)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.