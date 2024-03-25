Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $307.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.17 and its 200-day moving average is $250.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $185.58 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $893,934.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,687,877.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock valued at $326,477,726. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,509,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,952,000 after buying an additional 145,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

