Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $722,061.54 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Lara Caimi sold 19,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $722,061.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,321,871.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Samsara Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE IOT traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,079,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,693. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 1.55. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $40.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 52.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

