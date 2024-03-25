SAP (NYSE:SAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.20.

Get SAP alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SAP

SAP Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SAP opened at $195.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.56. SAP has a one year low of $122.03 and a one year high of $196.60.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SAP by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.