Savaria Co. (SIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Savaria Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$16.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$12.21 and a 1 year high of C$17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.94.
Insider Activity at Savaria
In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 17,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,621.20. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Savaria
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.
