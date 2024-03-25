Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) CEO Mark T. Walsh Sells 2,793 Shares

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 2,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $50,301.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Mark T. Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Mark T. Walsh sold 4,512 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $81,441.60.
NYSE:SVV traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $17.51. 298,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $26.88.
Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.
