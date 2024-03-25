Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) CEO Mark T. Walsh Sells 2,793 Shares

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 2,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $50,301.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark T. Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Mark T. Walsh sold 4,512 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $81,441.60.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

NYSE:SVV traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $17.51. 298,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $26.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,263,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 495,482 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 646.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 31,147 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Savers Value Village by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after buying an additional 297,090 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

