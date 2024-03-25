Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.71. 246,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 917,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SDGR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Schrödinger Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schrödinger news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrödinger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 1,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Articles

