Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) is Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,246,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Schwab 1000 Index ETF accounts for 5.6% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. owned 1.85% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $57,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Shares of SCHK stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.37. 60,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,176. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

