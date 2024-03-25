Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Stock Position Lowered by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000.

SCHY stock opened at $24.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

