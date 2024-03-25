Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,246 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,305,000 after buying an additional 118,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.07. The company had a trading volume of 515,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,608. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.15 and a one year high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

