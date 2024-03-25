Scotiabank Lowers Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) to Sector Perform

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$126.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$120.00. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s current price.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$116.38.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CP traded down C$1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$119.57. 801,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,999. The company has a market cap of C$111.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$114.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$105.68. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$94.45 and a 52 week high of C$123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.25132 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. Also, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total value of C$123,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,023. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.