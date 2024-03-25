SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 964 ($12.27) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.99) to GBX 940 ($11.97) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 898.38 ($11.44) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4,276.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 675 ($8.59) and a one year high of GBX 913 ($11.62). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 857.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 811.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. This represents a yield of 2.29%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13,333.33%.

In related news, insider Carol Fairweather acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 878 ($11.18) per share, with a total value of £70,240 ($89,420.75). 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

