Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 475 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,634 shares of company stock valued at $927,460 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE SSD traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.91. 40,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,722. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.