Sendero Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,750,000 after buying an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,243,000 after buying an additional 372,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,583,000 after buying an additional 56,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,521,000 after buying an additional 46,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,211,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $511.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $519.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.55.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

