Sendero Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Custom Truck One Source worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 36.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 41,447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 409.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 17.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

CTOS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 106,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $521.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.69 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

