Sendero Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.50. 1,168,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

