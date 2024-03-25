Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in American International Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in American International Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American International Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.99. 874,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.42. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $77.63.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

