Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 613.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,080 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,871 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

American Express Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.26. 725,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,563. The firm has a market cap of $163.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $231.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.