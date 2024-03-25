Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,268 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.2% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $507.16. 1,577,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,195. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $576.97 and its 200-day moving average is $572.31.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

