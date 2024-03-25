Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BECN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Shares of BECN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.41. The stock had a trading volume of 135,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,365. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.62. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

