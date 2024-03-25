Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $837,000 Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at about $636,060,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 2,249.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,845 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,739,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.35. 280,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,785. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.41.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

