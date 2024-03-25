Sendero Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises approximately 1.0% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Arista Networks by 6.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at $700,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,084 shares of company stock worth $66,443,191. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $305.76. 533,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,452. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.50. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $307.74. The firm has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.06.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

