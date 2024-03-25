Sendero Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,816,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $1.85 on Monday, hitting $75.50. 938,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,103. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $78.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Read Our Latest Report on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.