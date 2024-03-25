Sendero Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.55. 932,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,674,544. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.39. The stock has a market cap of $316.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Raymond James upped their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,236 shares of company stock worth $68,230,547 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

