Sendero Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,986 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.4% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,422,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,288,000 after purchasing an additional 776,107 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 373,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.67 on Monday, reaching $125.70. 1,326,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,745. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.95. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $95.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

