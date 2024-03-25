Sendero Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $2.02 on Monday, reaching $126.86. The stock had a trading volume of 977,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,840. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.61 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The stock has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

