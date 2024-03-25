Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,840 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1,958.0% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 429.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,082 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $627.14. The stock had a trading volume of 673,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,588. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $634.36. The company has a market capitalization of $271.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $573.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.85.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

